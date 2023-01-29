Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 29, Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in Match No.29 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday, January 30. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, are tottering at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.029. After starting their campaign with a six-wicket win, they lost their way completely and went on to lose six matches in a row.

But a 24-run win over Yasir Ali Chowdhury’s Khulna Tigers on January 24 should give them a lot of confidence. After being bowled out for 108 in 19.4 overs, the Dominators bowled the Tigers out for 84 in 15.3 overs. Taskin Ahmed became the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, are struggling in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.277. But having won their last two matches, the Riders aren’t quite of the race. They defeated table-toppers Sylhet Strikers by six wickets in their previous match.

Azmatullah Omarzai became the Player of the Match after his stupendous spell of 4-1-17-3. He got the wickets of Tom Moores, Towhid Hridoy, and Mushfiqur Rahim. After being asked to chase down 93, the Riders went past the finish line with 26 balls to spare.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Details:

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders, Match 29, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, Monday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been fairly good for batting. Bowlers won’t have a lot of room for error. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Alex Blake, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad

Rangpur Riders

Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Both Rangpur and Dhaka Dominators will go into the game on the back of wins. But the Riders have been able to put in a combined effort compared to the Dominators, whose batting faltered big time last time around.

Prediction: Rangpur Riders to win the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

