Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 3, Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, 7 January. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Taskin Ahmed, don’t quite have the strongest of teams on paper, but aren’t short of potential by any means. Skipper Taskin, Shoriful Islam, and Al Amin Hossain will have to take responsibility in the pace-bowling department, along with all-rounder Muktar Ali.

The roles of Ahmed Shehzad and Soumya Sarkar will hold a lot of importance. Nasir Hossain needs to bring forth all the experience that he has. Dilshan Munaweera can hit the ball a long distance and he is most likely to open the batting with Shehzad.

The Tigers, captained by Tamim Iqbal, have a strong squad at their disposal. Tamim and Munim Shahriar are most likely to open the batting. Their middle order, consisting of Sabbir Rahman, Azam Khan, and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, is power-packed without much doubt.

Wahab Riaz, Shafiqul Islam, and Mohammad Saifuddin form a potent bowling attack. Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam are the spin-bowling options for the Tigers. Mahmudul Hasan Joy is someone who can provide stability to the Tigers’ batting lineup.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Match Details

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers, Match 3, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has generally been slow and low. Spinners are most likely to come into play. Batting isn’t expected to be easy. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be very warm with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-40s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Ahmed Shehzad, Dilshan Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Nasir Hossain, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed (C), Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal (C), Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shafiqul Islam

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Khulna Tigers have a well-balanced team and are firm favorites to beat the Dominators in their opening match. The Dominators’ bowlers have to perform well for their team to challenge the Tigers.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win the match

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Taskin Ahmed to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 1 votes