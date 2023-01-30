Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 30, Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in the 30th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday (January 30) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, are fifth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.208. They didn’t make the greatest of starts, losing three straight games. They found some momentum after beating the Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers.

However, losses against Dhaka Dominators and Comilla Victorians have again pushed them back. Against the Victorians, they had a decent chance of winning before losing by four runs. Captain Yasir scored 30 off 19, but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends.

The Strikers, captained by Mashrafe Mortaza, meanwhile, are sitting pretty atop the stnadings with 14 points and an excellent net run rate of +0.807. They will go into the game after beating Chattogram Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, by seven wickets.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the Player of the Match, scoring 60 off 44 with six fours and two sixes, helping the Strikers chase down a target of 175 with 12 deliveries to spare.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 30, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, Monday; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers won’t have a lot of room for error. Fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Wahab Riaz, Nahid Rana

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have lost a couple of games after their five-game winning streak. However, they're still the table-toppers and a force to be reckoned with and will go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

