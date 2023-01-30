Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 31, Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No. 31 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 31. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, have gone nowhere in the tournament. They are languishing at the bottom half of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.968, the second-worst among all participating teams in the tournament. The Dominators need to win all their matches to have any hopes of going through to the playoffs.

They were on a six-match losing streak and will go into the game after losing to Rangpur Riders by five wickets on Monday. After being set a target of 145, the Riders chased it down with one over to spare.

Barishal, on the other hand, are flying high as they are second in the table with 12 points and a net run-rate of +0.781. They will go into the match after beating Chattogram Challengers, captained by Shuvagata Hom, by three wickets.

After being asked to chase down 169, Barishal went past the finish line with four balls to spare. Anamul Haque Bijoy was the star of the show after he scored 78 runs off 50 balls with six fours and as many sixes.

Match Details:

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Match 31, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 31, 2023, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been an excellent one for batting. But since the match will be played under natural light, the spinners are likely to come into play. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way to go.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Sylhet for the time being. The temperature will be around the 22 degrees Celsius mark and the humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Mizanur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Alex Blake, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad, Amir Hamza.

Fortune Barishal

Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Kamrul Islam, Salman Hossain , Khaled Ahmed.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Barishal are in tremendous and shouldn’t have trouble beating the Dominators, who are on the cusp of getting knocked out of the tournament.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

