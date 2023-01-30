Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 32, Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers are set to face each other in Match No. 32 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 31. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the contest.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, started their Bangladesh Premier League campaign with three defeats in a row. However, they have made an incredible comeback and are currently on a five-match winning streak.

Comilla will go into the game after beating the Khulna Tigers, their upcoming opponents, by four runs in their last match.

After being put in to bat, the Victorians racked up a decent score of 165 for the loss of two wickets thanks to half-centuries from Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan. The Tigers tried their very best, but ultimately fell short of the target in Sylhet.

Khulna, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy run thus far in this year's Bangladesh Premier League. Placed fifth in the table with four points from eight matches, the Tigers don’t quite have a lot of breathing space. They will come into this match after losing to Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers by 31 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers racked up a big score of 192 for the loss of four wickets on the back of half-centuries from Towhid Hridoy and Zakir Hasan. Shai Hope and Azam Khan scored in their 30s, but the Tigers fell well short of the target in the end.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, Match 32, Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: January 31, 2023, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been an excellent one for batting, especially when matches are played under floodlights. There should be no doubt about fielding first after winning the toss.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side and there is no chance of rain.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Andrew Balbirnie, Shai Hope, Mark Deyal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Victorians are favorites to win this game because of the form they have been in. The Tigers, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold in the Bangladesh Premier League this season and it won’t be easy for them to beat Imrul Kayes and Co.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

