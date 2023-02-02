Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 34, Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in Match No. 34 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, February 3. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, are still in with a chance of advancing to the playoffs. They need to win both their remaining matches and also improve their net run rate, which is currently at -0.825.

But their confidence will be high after they handed Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal a five-wicket defeat in their previous match. Mohammad Mithun was their star performer with 54 off 36. His heroics helped Dhaka chase down 157 with seven balls to spare.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, have had their share of ups and downs. While they are placed fourth in the table, they are yet to make their way through to the playoffs of the championship.

But the good thing is that they are on a three-match winning streak. In fact, a victory for them will decide all four teams going into the next round.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Details:

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders, Match 34, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be batting-friendly under the floodlights. A high-scoring match may take place. Dew is also likely to play a big part in the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Alex Blake, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Abdullah Al Mamun, Salman Irshad, Shoriful Islam, Amir Hamza

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Rakibul Hasan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

The Dominators jumped to the fifth spot from the bottom on the points table and that would have done their confidence a world of good. They will now be looking to carry the momentum against the Riders.

Prediction: Dhaka Dominators to win the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

