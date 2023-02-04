Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in Match No.35 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, are already through to the playoffs. They are currently placed third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.448. The Victorians will now be looking to break into the top two and get two chances of making it to the final.

Kayes’ men have three matches in hand, but can’t let complacency sneak in at any stage. They are currently on a six-match winning streak and will go into their next match after beating Yasir Ali Chowdhury’s Khulna Tigers by seven wickets on January 31.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, on the other hand, will be playing for nothing but pride. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.017. They are currently on a five-match losing streak in the tournament.

They will now be looking to perform well in their last three games and finish fifth in the table. They will go into their next game after losing to Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets on January 28.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 35, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, Saturday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been challenging. But Nurul Hasan showed that run-making isn’t impossible by any means. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Max O'Dowd, Mehedi Maruf, Usman Khan, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Irfan Sukkur (wk), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Imrul Kayes (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashiqur Zaman

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

The Victorians have won six matches in a row while the Challengers have lost five matches on the trot. The contrasting journeys of both teams are pretty evident. The Victorians will start their next game as favorites.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

