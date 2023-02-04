Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 36, Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers are set to face each other in Match No.36 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, became the fourth team to advance to the playoffs after they defeated Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators by two wickets on Friday. The Riders are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.306.

With three matches remaining, the Riders have every chance of breaking into the top two, but the task isn’t going to be easy. On Friday, Nurul’s 33-ball 61 helped the Riders chase down 131 with three balls to spare.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.890. They were the first team to advance to the playoffs. Sylhet Strikers have two matches remaining and have a great chance of finishing in the top two.

They have won their last two matches and will go into their penultimate league game on the back of a 31-run win over the Khulna Tigers.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 36, Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, Saturday, 06:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a tricky one for batting lately and teams could find it difficult to score runs. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way to go.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 50s.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud.

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Both teams have been pretty impressive in the tournament and it’s hard to pick an outright winner. The chasing team will have a big advantage keeping in mind the playing conditions.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

