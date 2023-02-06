Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 37, Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators are set to face off in Match No. 37 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday February 7. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, have already been knocked out of the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.960 from 10 matches.

Having lost their last six matches, all the Challengers can do is evade the embarrassment of finishing the league stage as the cellar dwellers. They will go into the game after losing to the Comilla Victorians by six wickets.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, will also be playing for pride. They were knocked out of the competition following their two-wicket defeat to Nurul Hasan Sohan’s Rangpur Riders a couple of days ago in Dhaka.

The Dominators failed to win two back-to-back matches in the entire tournament and it showed their inconsistency. While their bowlers have looked reasonable, their batting couldn’t quite impress.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 37, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 7, 2023, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been sporting thus far. Batters can play their shots on the up, but the bowlers, especially spinners, will have plenty to work with. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 30s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan (wk), Mehedi Maruf, Darwish Rasooli, Afif Hossain, Khawaja Nafay, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, Nasir Hossain (c), Alex Blake, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohor Sheikh, Amir Hamza

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

Having lost six matches in a row, the Challengers have looked completely out of sorts. Dhaka will go into their next match as the favorites.

Prediction: Dhaka Dominators to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Soumya Sarkar to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes