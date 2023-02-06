Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 38, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal are set to face off in Match No. 38 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday February 7. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are currently placed second in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.755, the best among all the teams. If they win their next game, they will displace Sylhet Strikers from the top of the table.

But they are still some distance away from cementing their spot in the top two. They will go into their next game after beating Yasir Ali Chowdhury’s Khulna Tigers by 37 runs on February 3.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, on the other hand, are on an absolute rampage. They lost their first three matches in the tournament and looked completely down and out, but have made an incredible comeback.

Having won seven matches in a row, they are placed third in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.449. They will go into their next game after beating Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers by six wickets on February 4.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 38, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 7, 2023, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a good one for batting, especially at night. Bowlers need to work hard to make inroads into the opposition batting lineup. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Abrar Ahmed

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

The Victorians have won seven games on the trot and it won’t be easy for Barishal to beat them. Also, Barishal won’t have Iftikhar Ahmed and his absence would deplete their batting to some extent.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

