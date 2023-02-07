Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 39, Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 39 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 8. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, have already been knocked out of the competition. The team will now be playing for pride in its last two matches against the Strikers and Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal.

The Tigers are placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.570. They are on a five-match losing streak and will go into their penultimate game on the back of a 37-run loss to Barishal.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, became the first team to advance to the playoffs. They are placed on top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.710.

If they lose their last league game, they have every chance of slipping below the top two spots. At the worst, the Strikers would finish fourth in the table below Barishal, Comilla and Rangpur.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 39, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, Wednesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka hasn’t been the worst by any means. It has been a sporting one, with batters and bowlers getting equal chances to taste success. Chasing should be the way to go at the venue.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shai Hope (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Shafiqul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Murad

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers will be wary of the position they are in and will want to cement their spot in the top two with a win. For that, they couldn’t have asked for a better opponent that the Tigers, who are terribly out of form.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

