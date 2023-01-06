Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 4, Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers are set to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, January 7. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal, captained by Shakib Al Hasan, have a strong squad at their disposal. Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mehidy Hasan Miraz form a strong core. The team also consists of power hitters in the form of Haider Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahkheem Cornwall and Haider Ali.

Naveen-ul-Haq is one of the best T20 bowlers going around and he is one to watch out for while Mehidy and Shakib are expected to take care of the spin department. Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed should take the new ball. The team also has Anamul Haque, one of the veterans of the BPL.

The Strikers, on the other hand, have gotten off to a stupendous start in the tournament. On Friday (January 6), they defeated the Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets and moved to the top of the points table. After opting to field first, the Strikers restricted their opponent to 89 for nine in 20 overs.

Rejaur Rahman Raja was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-0-14-4. Mashrafe Mortaza and Mohammad Amir were also on top of their games. Najmul Hossain Shanto stayed unbeaten on 43 to take the Strikers past the finish line.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 4, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Saturday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka isn’t expected to be an absolute belter and the spinners are most likely to come into play. However, since the match will be played under floodlights, batting second should be the way forward.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be in the 50s.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Fazle Mahmud, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin Ackermann, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Fortune Barishal are one of the strongest teams in the tournament. With a number of highly experienced players in their ranks, they should be the favorites to beat the Strikers in their upcoming match.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

