Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 40, Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers are set to face each other in Match No.40 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 8. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, are placed fourth in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.388. With two matches left, the Riders have a golden chance of breaking into the top two.

They are currently on a five-match winning streak and have a chance of displacing the Comilla Victorians from second spot if they win their next game. They will go into the game after beating the Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, have already been knocked out of the competition. They have six points and a net run rate of -0.785, showing that their campaign hasn’t been great by any means.

They will go into their last and final league match after beating Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators by 15 runs. Ziaur Rahman became the Player of the Match after he scored a 20-ball 34 and picked up two wickets for 15 runs.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Match Details:

Match: Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 40, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, Wednesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka hasn’t been great for batting over the last couple of days. A high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark and the humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Probable XIs

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud

Chattogram Challengers

Mehedi Maruf, Usman Khan (wk), Afif Hossain, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Ziaur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Unmukt Chand, Irfan Sukkur

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Match Prediction

The Riders have momentum on their side, having won five matches in a row. They have had every chance of winning their sixth since the Challengers are down and out and would be playing for pride.

Prediction: Rangpur Riders to win the match.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shoaib Malik to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes