Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 41, Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in the 41st game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday (February 10) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, lost their first three games and looked in all sorts of trouble. However, they have set a new record in the history of the T20 league after winning eight straight games.

Placed third in the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.466, the Victorians need to keep winning. They need to beat the Riders to cement their position in the top two and further their chances of reaching the final.

The Riders, meanwhile, have won six straight games and are second in the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.512. If they lose their last and final league game, they will be in danger of moving out of the top two.

The Riders are coming off a seven-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers. After being asked to chase down 133, the Riders romped home with 24 balls to spare, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 46-run knock.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, Match 41, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, Friday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a reasonable one for batting recently. Spinners get quite a bit of help from the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

Playing conditions should be pleasant, and there's no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 40s.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Rony Talukdar, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Both the Riders and Victorians have been in stupendous form recently. However, the Victorians have a slightly balanced lineup compared to the Riders and will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

