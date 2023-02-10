Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 42, Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns in Match No. 42 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday (February 10). The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are currently placed fourth in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.624. Regardless of the result of their last league game, Barishal will have to play in the Eliminator.

Barishal, at best, can finish in third spot. They will go into the game after losing to Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians by five wickets. But the fact that they beat the Khulna Tigers in their previous meeting will give them confidence.

The Tigers, led by Shai Hope, on the other hand, are tottering at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.613. If they win their last game, they will finish in fifth spot in the points table.

The Tigers have lost their last six matches and have looked in horrendous form. They will go into their last league game after losing to the Sylhet Strikers by six wickets and will now play for pride.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Details:

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 42, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be a decent one for batting. Under lights, the batters will have a fair bit of advance. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 40s.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Fazle Mahmud, Chaturanga de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Karim Janat, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Khulna Tigers

Shai Hope (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Paul van Meekeren, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Murad, Nasum Ahmed

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

Barishal are firm favorites to win the game, not only because of their own form, but also because of the poor form of the Tigers. Barishal will be looking to go into the playoffs with a win under their belt.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

