Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 7, Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders are set to lock horns in Match No. 7 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders, captained by Nurul Hasan Sohan, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.700. They started their campaign on a stupendous note after handing defending champions Comilla Victorians a 34-run defeat on January 6.

After being put in to bat first, the Riders racked up a decent score of 176 for the loss of five wickets on the board. Rony Talukdar hit a 31-ball 67 with 11 fours and one six. Thereafter, Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets and restricted the Victorians to 142 in 19.1 overs.

Barishal, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on the other hand, started their campaign with a six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Sylhet Strikers, who are sitting on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.668. After electing to bat, Barishal put up a massive score of 194 on the board.

Shakib Al Hasan got to his fifty off 26 balls, after which he went on to score 67 off 32 with seven fours and four sixes. However, Towhid Hridoy scored a 34-ball 54 with seven fours and one six and helped the Strikers chase down the target with six balls to spare.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Details:

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 7, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka hasn’t been great for batting, especially in the first matches of the day. Spinners are most likely to get a lot of help. However, the track has favored the chasing teams and hence, fielding first should be the way forward.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Rangpur Riders

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Shoaib Malik, Rony Talukdar, Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Benny Howell, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

All three matches played in natural light went in favor of the chasing teams. Both Rangpur and Barishal have strong batting lineups and will fancy chasing down targets.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes