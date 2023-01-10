Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 8, Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Sylhet Strikers are set to lock horns in Match No. 8 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, are on an absolute rampage. Having won all three of their matches, they are sitting at the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.688. They will go into the next game after beating the Comilla Victorians by five wickets.

After opting to field first, the Strikers restricted the Victorians to 149 for six. Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, Towhid Hridoy’s 37-ball 56 with three fours and four sixes helped the Strikers go past the finish line with 14 balls left.

The Dominators, captained by Nasir Hossain, began their journey after beating the Khulna Tigers by six wickets. Al-Amin Hossain picked up four wickets as the Dominators restricted the Tigers to 113 for eight. Dhaka chased down the target with five balls left in their innings.

Skipper Nasir led from the front and won the Player of the Match award. After picking up two important wickets of Sharjeel Khan and opposition skipper Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasir scored 36 off as many balls under pressure with the help of four fours.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 8, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be an excellent one for batting, especially under the floodlights. Dew is most likely to play a big part and hence, winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now and the temperature will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 90s.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain (c), Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Ariful Haque, Ahmed Shehzad, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have arguably been the standout team in the tournament, having not lost a single match. The Dominators did win their previous match, but beating the in-form Strikers may not be easy for them by any means.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

