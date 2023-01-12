Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 9, Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No. 9 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 13. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Challengers, captained by Shuvagata Hom, didn’t make the greatest of starts to the tournament after facing an eight-wicket defeat to table-toppers Sylhet Strikers. However, they made a stupendous comeback by beating the Khulna Tigers by nine wickets on January 9.

The Challengers were initially blown away after Azam Khan registered his maiden T20 hundred to help his team score 178 for five. However, Usman Khan scored an unbeaten 58-ball 103 and guided the Challengers to victory with four balls to spare.

Barishal, captained by Shakib Al Hasan, started with a six-wicket loss to the Strikers after Shakib Al Hasan’s valiant 32-ball knock of 67 went in vain. However, they made a comeback by beating the Rangpur Riders by six wickets in their next game on January 10.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged the Player of the Match award for finishing with figures of 4-0-21-2 and scoring 43 runs off 29 balls with five fours. Barishal chased the target down in 19.2 overs. Ibrahim Zadran also scored a half-century on his debut in the BPL.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 9, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has generally been a better one for batting than the one in Dhaka. Run-scoring may not be all that tough. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain as of now. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Max O’Dowd, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shuvagata Hom (c), Afif Hossain, Usman Khan, Unmukt Chand, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Fortune Barishal

Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Both Chattogram and Barishal have had similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. However, Barishal have a stronger lineup compared to their opponents and are favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

