Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Qualifier 2, Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers are set to face off in Qualifier 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, February 14. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, finished at the top of the table with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.737. After becoming the first team to advance to the playoffs, the Strikers also cemented their spot in the top two before any other team.

But they are in a bit of a hole after losing to Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 1 on Sunday. The Strikers have more reasons to worry as they lost both their league matches to the Riders. It remains to be seen how they respond in a must-win contest.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, somehow missed out on a top-two finish despite winning six matches in a row in the league stage. But after knocking Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal out of the competition, they will be high on confidence.

Barishal beat the Riders by four wickets on Sunday. Shamim Hossain Patwary batted at No. 3 and scored 71 runs with four fours and as many sixes. On the back of his knock, the Riders chased down 171 with three balls to spare.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Qualifier 2, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 14, 2023, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting of late. The track isn’t expected to change much and hence, fielding first should remain the preferred option for teams.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Rangpur Riders

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shamim Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, George Linde, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Isuru Udana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rubel Hossain

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Riders won both their league games against the Strikers, but both their wins came while batting second. The Strikers have also chased well in the tournament and will hope to get that chance again in the must-win contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

