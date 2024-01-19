Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Chattogram Challengers complete players list ft. Tanzid Hasan and Mohammad Haris 

Chattogram Challengers have had some of the best players in the world since the first season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) back in 2024. Despite that, they are yet to win the tournament even once, having also made their way through to the playoffs four times.

Among their local players, the Challengers will depend heavily on Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who has played at the international level against the big boys. Shuvagata Hom has plenty of experience and his role is expected to hold a lot of importance for the franchise in the championship.

Hom can strike the ball long and can also bowl handy off-breaks. Shahadat Hossain Dipu recently made his national debut and is expected to bat in the middle-order for the Challengers. Shykat Ali and Ziaur Rahman are clean strikers of the cricket ball.

Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mohammad Hasanin will hold the key for them in the fast-bowling department. Stephen Eskinazi has made a name for himself as an effective batter in the top order in T20s and should ideally be in the starting XI for the Challengers.

Mohammad Haris and Najibullah Zadran add more firepower to their batting. Curtis Campher of Ireland and Bilal Khan of Oman are handy cricketers as well. The Challengers also have Nihaduzzaman, Salahuddin Shakil and Imranuzzaman in their squad.

The Challengers are scheduled to start their campaign against the Sylhet Strikers on Friday, January 19 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Last season, the Challengers finished seventh and will be looking to make amends this time around.

Full squad of Chattogram Challengers for BPL 2024

Retentions and direct signings

Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain and Stephen Eskinazi

From draft

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Al-Amin Hossain, Shykat Ali, Imranuzzaman, Curtis Campher, Bilal Khan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Salahuddin Shakil

