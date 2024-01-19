Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Durdanto Dhaka complete players list ft. Taskin Ahmed and Saim Ayub

Durdanto Dhaka had a rough season in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They failed to advance to the playoffs after finishing sixth in the points table and will be keen to turn their fortunes around this time.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the stars in the bowling lineup, having recently played in the ODI World Cup on Indian soil. Shoriful also bowled brilliantly in the ODIs and T20Is in New Zealand. Taskin, however, has not played any cricket in the last two months due to injury and it remains to be seen if he can get fit before BPL 2024.

Saim Ayub, one of their retained players, is expected to join the squad after taking part in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, leg-spinner Usman Qadir and left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny are among their retained players who are expected to step up for Dhaka in the upcoming season.

Mohammad Naim, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Saif Hassan are some of their other key batters. Irfan Sukkur has scored heavily over the last few seasons of the BPL and his role in the middle order will hold a lot of importance.

Jasimuddin, Sabbir Hossain, Alauddin Babu, SM Mehrob Hasan, Lahiru Samarakoon and Chaturanga de Silva, also the brother of Wanindu Hasaranga, need to deliver for Dhaka to make amends after a disastrous campaign last time around.

Dhaka are scheduled to start to campaign against four-time BPL champions Comilla Victorians on Friday, January 19 in the opening match of the tournament at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Full squad of Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024

Retentions and direct signings

Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Chathuranga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Danushka Gunathilaka and Saim Ayub

From draft

Saif Hassan, Irfan Sukkur, Alauddin Babu, SM Meherob Hasan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Hossain and Jasimuddin

