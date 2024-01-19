Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Rangpur Riders complete players list ft. Shakib Al Hasan and Babar Azam

The Rangpur Riders, who won the 2017 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have advanced to the playoffs four times in the history of the competition. During the last season, they got knocked out after losing to the Sylhet Strikers by 19 runs in Qualifier 2.

The Riders have roped in some of the world’s best ahead of the upcoming season.

Shakib Al Hasan, who played for Fortune Barishal in the last two editions, will now don the Riders’ jersey. Although the all-rounder has not played any cricket since the 2023 World Cup, he is expected to hit his stride, given his obvious class.

The Tigers have also brought in Babar Azam, who needs no introduction after having played plenty of match-winning knocks for various teams around the world. In fact, Babar is only one of the two batters along with Chris Gayle to have scored 10 or more hundreds in T20 cricket.

Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King have grown in stature in T20s, and their role is going to hold a lot of importance. Wanindu Hasaranga has struggled with injuries since the Lanka Premier League (LPL) last season and will be looking to put in some strong performances for the Riders.

Matheesha Pathirana, Ihsanullah and Abu Hider Rony form a strong bowling lineup. Azmatullah Omarzai has recently made a name for himself as a prolific all-rounder in limited-overs cricket and is a valuable addition to the Riders' squad.

Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Fazle Rabbi, Rony Talukdar and Shamim Hossain Patwary can also be match-winners on their day.

The Riders will begin their campaign against Fortune Barishal on Saturday, January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Full squad of Rangpur Riders for BPL 2024

Retentions and direct signings

Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King and Wanindu Hasaranga.

From draft

Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Morad, Michael Rippon, Yasir Mohammad, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Rabbi and Ashikuzzaman.

