Bangladesh Premier League 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will start today (January 19) with a double-header in Dhaka. Seven teams, namely Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers, Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal, Rangpur Riders, and Khulna Tigers will play in the upcoming BPL season.

The seven teams will play in 42 league matches from January 19 to February 21 across three venues in Bangladesh. Apart from Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram will also play host to the league matches.

The top four teams in the points table after the league round will qualify for the playoffs, which will take place in Dhaka from February 25 to 27. The final will be held on March 1.

Big names of the cricket world like Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Mushfiqur Rahim, Curtis Campher, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Evin Lewis, Kasun Rajitha, Babar Azam, Wanindu Hasaranga, Taskin Ahmed, and Ben Cutting will participate in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

Cricket fans from across the world are excited for the 2024 edition of the BPL, and here are the telecast and live streaming details for the games.

Bangladesh Premier League 2024 telecast channel list

The BPL 2024 matches will be live on FanCode in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the online streaming platform to enjoy the BPL matches. The platform offers different packs for this tournament ranging from ₹25 to ₹149. Users who have a monthly or annual subscription of FanCode can watch BPL 2024 under that pass.

Tapmad owns the rights to show the matches in Pakistan. Fans can watch the matches ad-free in HD on Tapmad app. Here is the full telecast channel list for Bangladesh Premier League 2024:

India: FanCode (Live streaming).

Pakistan: Tapmad App (Live streaming).

It will be interesting to see which team wins the BPL this year. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions.

