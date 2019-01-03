Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

AB de Villiers will play for Rangpur Riders

Gazi TV, who are the official broadcasters for domestic tournaments and international cricket tours in Bangladesh, recently revealed the broadcast details for Bangladesh Premier League 2019 which comprises 46 T20 fixtures starting January 5.

Gazi TV will provide broadcast for all matches on its channels in Bangladesh. As per the official schedule release on its website, the broadcaster has dedicated its channel for the BPL 2019 for viewers in the nation.

The BPL 2019 is scheduled to be held between January 05, 2019 and February 08, 2019. As per schedule, the League Stage will be played between January 5 and February 2, 2019, which will be followed by playoffs on February 04 and 06, 2019 while, the final of the tournament is set to be played on February 08, 2019.

Complete fixtures list can be found here.

The league will feature seven city-based teams, Dhaka Dynamites, Chittagong Vikings, Rangpur Riders, Comilla Victorians, Khulna Titans, Rajshahi Kings, and Sylhet Sixers, where all seven teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin fashion before the playoff stage which will consist of Eliminator, Qualifiers and the final.

The league phase is scheduled to be played across three Bangladesh venues, Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. All playoff games and the final of 2019 edition will be hosted by Dhaka.

For the first time in the league's history, fans will witness the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). As per reports, each team will have only one review each innings. To increase the standard of umpiring, there will be one international umpire in each match.

Bangladesh Premier League Broadcast and Live Streaming

Gazi TV will broadcast all 46 fixtures of BPL 2019, including playoffs and final, on GTV. For Indian viewers, Sony is expected to broadcast the live feed of selected games with English Commentary on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD, while they will also live stream those games on their OTT platform Sony Liv in the Asian region.

Those who love to stream online can catch the live action through Rabbithole on its website and App. Rabbitholebd Entertainment will stream the games and highlights on its Youtube Channel.

Meanwhile, Gazi TV will share their live feed with six other licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across various regions of the globe; Star Gold - Sky 729 and Virgin 801 (UK), Hotstar live stream (USA, UK and Canada), Geo TV (Pakistan), SportsMax (Caribbean Islands), Maasranga Television (Bangladesh) and Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Maldives).

