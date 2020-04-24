Bangladesh Cricket Team

Since playing their first ODI against Pakistan at the 1986 Asia Cup, Bangladesh had to wait 12 years and 21 more games before notching their first win in the format, doing so by beating Kenya in 1998. The Tigers have since won 123 times in their subsequent 345 ODIs, notching up at least one win against each of the 18 different teams they have faced in the format.

Bangladesh have significantly improved in ODIs over the years, emerging as one of the toughest teams to beat at home. The 'Tigers', as their fans proudly hail them, have worked extremely hard to get to this position, and their success surely hasn't been an overnight affair.

In this impressive rise of the Bangladesh cricket team, there have been a few players who stood up and performed exceedingly well to take their team to where they are today. On that note, we'll try to pick such cricketers, and form the best Bangladesh XI in the ODI format.

1) Tamim Iqbal

.

Tamim Iqbal

ODIs: 207

Runs: 7202

Average: 36.74

100s: 13

HS: 158.

Undeniably the greatest opening batsman produced by Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal has been the backbone of the Bangladesh batting line-up, and continues to be so. The first Bangladeshi player to score 7000 ODI runs, Tamim Iqbal, has 13 centuries in the format, and is an absolute idol for the budding cricketers in his country.

The left-hander started his career as a flashy stroke maker who would throw his wicket away his wicket. But with age and experience, Iqbal has gradually evolved to be a responsible and reliable batter at the top of the order.

The opener plays the anchor role in his batting line up and tries to play till the end so that others can play around him.

2) Imrul Kayes

.

Advertisement

Imrul Kayes

ODIs: 78

Runs: 2,436

Avg: 32.05

100s: 4

HS: 144.

Imrul Kayes made his international debut in ODIs in 2008.

Despite not being a regular fixture in the Bangladesh ODI team, he is considered a decent opening batsman produced by the nation after Tamim Iqbal.

Kayes has scored over 2400 ODI runs at an average of 32, scoring four centuries in 78 games in the format.

3) Mohammad Ashraful

.

Mohammad Ashraful

ODIs: 177

Runs: 3,468

Average: 22.23

100s: 3

HS: 109.

For a player of Mohammad Ashraful's calibre, an average of 22, having scored 3468 runs in 177 ODIs, is pretty underwhelming.

The diminutive right-hander might not have the most impressive ODI stats. Still, it would certainly not be an overstatement to call him the first genuine international superstar of Bangladesh cricket.

Ashraful carried the hopes and aspirations of millions of Tigers' fans every time he walked out to the middle. The three-time ODI centurion has captained his team in 38 games in the format, to go with 13 Tests and 11 T20Is.

There could not have been a better no. 3 in the greatest Bangladesh ODI XI than Ashraful.

4) Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper)

.

Mushfiqur Rahim

ODIs: 218

Runs: 6,174

Average: 36.31

100s: 7

HS: 144.

Widely considered as the Mr Dependable of Bangladesh cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim is the greatest-ever wicketkeeper-batsman to have come out from his country.

Rahim is the soul of Bangladesh's middle order, and the heart of every Bangladeshi fan. He controls the middle overs in an ODI innings, and can be lethal with the bat in the death overs.

One of only four Bangladeshi players to play over 200 ODIs, Rahim (218) is only two games away from tying retired compatriot Mashrafe Mortaza's record for most ODIs.

5) Shakib Al Hasan

.

Shakib Al Hasan

ODIs: 206

Runs: 6,323

Average: 37.86

100s: 7

HS: 134*

Wkts: 260

BBI: 5-29.

Shakib Al Hasan is arguably the best Bangladeshi player in ODIs, and also one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game.

The left-hander has 6,323 runs in 194 ODI innings, to go along with 260 wickets. His 177 wickets in the last decade was the most by a spin bowler in the format.

The fourth Bangladeshi player to aggregate 6000 runs in ODIs, Shakib Al Hasan is one of four players to score 6000 ODI runs and take 250 wickets. Among the quartet of Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to have accomplished the milestone, Shakib Al Hasan is the quickest to do so (202 games).

6) Mahmudullah Riyad

.

Mahmudullah Riyad

ODIs: 188

Runs: 4,070

Average: 33.63

100s: 3

HS: 128

Wkts: 76

BBI: 3-4.

Mahmudullah Riyad is the first player to score a century at the World Cup, doing so against England at the 2015 edition of the tournament. The right-hander is also the only player from his nation to score consecutive hundreds at the World Cup.

As an all-rounder, he has made valuable contributions for Bangladesh, with both ball and bat. Mahmudullah has scored over 4000 runs in 188 ODIs, and has also taken 76 wickets.

7) Mohammad Rafique

Mohammad Rafique

ODIs: 123

Runs: 1,190

Average: 13.52

100s: 0

HS: 77

Wkts: 119

BBI: 5-47.

Mohammad Rafique is the first Bangladeshi player to scalp 100 ODI wickets.

He was a crowd favourite because of his ability to score handy runs in the lower middle order. With over 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the ODI format, he was a vital cog in the Bangladesh team for several years.

8) Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain)

.

Mashrafe Mortaza

ODIs: 218

Runs: 1,773

Wkts: 269

BBI: 6-26.

Mashrafe Mortaza is undoubtedly a key reason behind Bangladesh's rapid rise and improvement in international cricket in recent years.

His leadership qualities are comparable to none in the Bangladesh cricketing fraternity. Mortaza has captained his team in more ODIs (86) than anyone else, besides being the only Bangladesh captain to lead his nation in 50 wins in the format.

Mortaza loved to lead from the front, as is evident in his record of 269 wickets and 1773 runs in 218 ODI games.

9) Abdur Razzak

.

Abdur Razzak

ODIs: 153

Wkts: 207

BBI: 5-29.

Left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak was an integral part of the Bangladesh team during the first few years of the 2010s decade.

Razzak is the first Bangladeshi player to scalp 200 wickets in the ODI format. The left-armer was a dependable bowler in the middle overs, with an ability to take wickets as well as contain runs.

10) Rubel Hossain

.

Rubel Hossain

ODIs: 101

Wkts: 126

BBI: 6-26.

Rubel Hossain has been a very effective fast bowler for Bangladesh, possessing a skiddy action.

The right-arm pacer's magnificent bowling performance in a group stage match against England in the 2015 World Cup helped Bangladesh make their first-ever quarterfinal in the competition (lost to India).

A regular for his ODI team, Rubel Hossain has 126 wickets in 101 games in the format.

11) Mustafizur Rahman

.

Mustafizur Rahman

ODIs: 58

Wkts: 109

BBI: 6-43.

The wonder boy of Bangladesh cricket, Mustafizur Rahman stunned a formidable Indian team during an ODI series at home in 2015.

Since then, the left-arm pacer has become the first choice fast bowler for Bangladesh across formats. Mustafizur Rahman is famous for his cutters and is very accurate with his yorkers, attributes that make him an extremely important bowler in the death overs.

The 24-year-old has picked up 109 wickets in 58 ODI games during his career.