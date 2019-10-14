Bangladesh's ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

Bangladesh's ICC World Test Championship campaign will begin against India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) initiated the ICC World Test Championship in July 2019 with the goal of reviving the longest format of cricket. This tournament will last for 2 years with the top two teams supposed to play the final in Lord's. The top nine Test-playing nations will battle against each other to achieve supremacy in red-ball cricket. Each side will take part in three home series and three away series in the World Test Championship.

While Bangladesh are the lowest ranked team of this tournament, the Tigers possess the ability of upsetting even the best team on their day. They have established themselves as a strong unit in the limited overs cricket. Now, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will try to improve their record in Test cricket. Here's a look at the complete time table of Bangladesh's ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Bangladesh ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time table

Bangladesh's tour of India, 2019-20

November 14th-18th: India versus Bangladesh, first Test, Indore.

November 22nd-26th: India versus Bangladesh, second Test, Kolkata.

Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

January 2020: Pakistan versus Bangladesh, first Test, TBD.

January 2020: Pakistan versus Bangladesh, second Test, TBD.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh, 2020

June 2020: Bangladesh versus Australia, first Test, TBD.

June 2020: Bangladesh versus Australia, second Test, TBD.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

July 2020: Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh, first Test, TBD.

July 2020: Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh, second Test, TBD.

July 2020: Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh, third Test, TBD.

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh, 2020

August 2020: Bangladesh versus New Zealand, first Test, TBD.

August 2020: Bangladesh versus New Zealand, second Test, TBD.

West Indies' tour of Bangladesh, 2020-21

January 2021: Bangladesh versus West Indies, first Test, TBD.

January 2021: Bangladesh versus West Indies, second Test, TBD.

January 2021: Bangladesh versus West Indies, third Test, TBD.