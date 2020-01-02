Bangladesh's international cricket schedule for 2020

Bangladesh had a glorious decade on the cricket field

Bangladesh Cricket Team emerged as one of the most improved teams during the last decade. The Bangla Tigers could not make much impact in the 2011 World Cup but they made it to the quarterfinals of the succeeding editions. Besides, they even qualified for the 2012, 2016 and 2018 Asia Cup final.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have been the four cornerstones of the team but now, the next generation is taking things over. The biggest challenge facing Bangladesh would be the ICC World Test Championship. Though they took giant strides in the limited overs circuit, Bangladesh achieved little success in the longest format of the game.

The gold medalists of the 2019 South Asian Games will battle the likes of Pakistan, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in 2020 besides taking part in the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. Here's a look at Bangladesh's complete international cricket schedule for 2020.

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2020

Bangladesh will kick off their year with a tour of Pakistan. The venue for this series are not yet decided but the two Asian rivals will battle in 3 T20s and 2 Test matches.

Bangladesh tour of Ireland, 2020

May 14th: Ireland vs Bangladesh, first ODI, Belfast

May 16th: Ireland vs Bangladesh, second ODI, Belfast

May 19th: Ireland vs Bangladesh, third ODI, Belfast

Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020

Bangladesh will play their first home series under the ICC World Test Championship versus Australia. This tour will feature 2 Test matches and is most likely to take place in the Australian winter in July 2020.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

To play their final away series of the ICC World Test Championship, Bangladesh will visit the islanders in August 2020. The series will feature 3 Tests.

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2020

After Australia, New Zealand will tour Bangladesh to play Test matches against the hosts. This series will also feature only 2 Tests as Bangladesh will play three consecutive Test series between July to September 2020.

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2020

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Bangladesh will travel to New Zealand and play 3 T20Is against the home team. This series will happen after the Asia Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup, 2020

October 19th: Bangladesh vs Namibia, 3rd Match, Hobart

October 21st: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 8th Match, Hobart

October 23rd: Bangladesh vs Scotland, 12th Match, Hobart

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2020

To end the year, Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI series in December. Thus, Bangladesh have a packed schedule in the second half of the year.