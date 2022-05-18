Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his 5000-run milestone by cutting cake

Bangladesh cricket team celebrated Mushfiqur Rahim's latest achievement in Test cricket by having their former captain cut a cake in the dressing room. Rahim, who became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5000 Test runs, hopes he won't be the last to do so.

The veteran keeper-batter reached the 5000-run mark in the first session of day four of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The 35-year-old became the first Bangladesh batter in their history to do it and achieved the milestone before Tamim Iqbal.

In a video uploaded by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's official Twitter handle, Rahim was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the milestone. The veteran revealed, as per ESPNcricinfo, that he gave a slice to Mahmudul Hasan Joy whom he expects to repeat the feat.

"We were cutting the celebratory cake in the dressing room just now and I fed a piece to Joy. I told him, you are the youngest batsman now. I hope you will score 10000 runs, and feed the next guy in line. Hopefully the younger players can double up on what we will leave behind. It is a great feeling to become the first Bangladeshi to reach 5000 Test runs. I am sure I won't be the last one."

The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten at 105 off 282 balls, grinding down the visitors while hitting only four boundaries. He added 165 runs with Liton Das to take the hosts closer to Sri Lanka's 397.

"Our team goal was to get as close as possible to their score" - Mushfiqur Rahim

The Bogra-born player believes the visitors bowled well and didn't let them get away, while also praising the home side for getting a lead.

"It was a bit hot. Our team goal was to get as close as possible to their score. We couldn't take a big enough lead but that's due to their fast bowlers who bowled well on this wicket. I am happy that we batted well, after fielding for two days. Generally, it is not that easy to score runs against Sri Lanka. Over the years they have had two quality bowlers in their attack."

Bangladesh took a 68-run lead after being bowled out for 465. They hit back by taking two wickets, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 29 runs.

