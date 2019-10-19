×
Bangladesh sacks two first-class team coaches for not picking leg-spinner in NCL match

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    19 Oct 2019, 23:38 IST

Bangladesh's quest for a leg-spinner continues
Bangladesh's quest for a leg-spinner continues

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s quest for a quality leg-spinner has led to the dismissal of Dhaka and Khulna's first-class team coaches after they went against the rules and did not field a single leg-spinner in their playing XI in the National Cricket League.

The board had earlier introduced a rule for the NCL under which it is mandatory for all the eight teams to include at least one leg-spinner in their playing XI. Bangladesh had to take this decision after Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan ran through the Bangladeshi batting line-up in the Test match played between the two teams, earlier this year.

According to PTI, the Bangladeshi team wants a group of quality leg-spinners for their international side because that is the specific area where the team lacks at the moment. 

Despite the instructions received from the BCB, Dhaka did not pick the leg-spinner Jubair Hossain in their playing XI while Khulna did not follow the rule despite having leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the squad. The Board president Nazmul Hossain told the reporters,

"We had given clear instructions to play leg-spinners in the NCL, but neither... was picked in the starting eleven. We have to give them game time. How can they improve otherwise?”

Leg-spinners mandatory for teams in Bangladesh Premier League

In case you did not know, as per the new rules of BCB, the Bangladesh Premier League franchises will have to include a leg-spinner in their match squads during the upcoming BPL tournament. Referring to that change, Hassan added,

"They (teams) must have a leg-spinner in the squad and if he is a local he must be picked in the best XI."

Apart from that, the board has made it compulsory for all the teams to include a fast bowler who bowls at a speed of 140+ kmph in the playing XI as well.


