Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali put behind the grief of his sister’s death to win the World Cup

Image credits: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter

The Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh side won their maiden ICC U19 World Cup title by outplaying India in all departments at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. A lot is being written on Akbar’s performances and his leadership in the tournament, but what many people don't know is the mental trauma he put behind him to win the trophy for his country.

Ali lost his elder sister days before the clash against India. According to a report in IANS, Ali lost his sister Khadija Khatun, who passed away while giving birth to her twins on January 22 this year. Khatun had been a constant pillar of support to Ali and had even watched her brother lead the team in their nine-wicket victory against Zimbabwe on January 18.

Unfortunately, she did not live long enough to see her brother lift the World Cup.

"Akbar was closest to his sister. She loved Akbar a lot," Akbar's father was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

"We did not want to inform him at first. He then called after the Pakistan match and questioned his brother why he was not kept in the loop. I did not have the courage to talk to him. I don't know what to say," he added.