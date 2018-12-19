×
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan fined for showing dissent at umpire

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
85   //    19 Dec 2018, 16:53 IST

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

What’s the story?

In some breaking news coming in from Bangladesh, their skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been fined 15% of his match fees for showing dissent against the umpire and shouting at him. This happened in the first T20I between Bangladesh and Windies that took place earlier this week.

The background

Shakib Al Hasan is among the finest all-rounders in the modern game and certainly among the best players in the Bangladesh team, but his on-field behaviour hasn’t been the best.

Ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the system of awarding players demerit points for bad and unjustified behaviour in September 2016, this was the second demerit point Shakib Al Hasan has received.

The heart of the matter

The ongoing Bangladesh vs Windies series has reached its last leg where the hosts trounced the visitors 2-0 in the Test series, followed by winning the ODI series 2-1. The T20I series kicked off at Sylhet, where the hosts sank to a humiliating eight wicket defeat.

Shakib Al Hasan now has two demerit points, having been handed one for an offence during a Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in March this year. Shakib showed dissent and started shouting while batting after the umpire did not call a wide in the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings.

“He first shouted at the umpire and then got involved in a prolonged discussion,” said an ICC statement issued late Tuesday.

“After the end of the match, Shakib admitted the offence and accepted the sanction,” it said, adding that no formal hearing was required.

Shakib scored 61 off 43 balls in the game in Sylhet but could not prevent a humiliating loss for his side. West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 129 and knocked off the target with 55 balls in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

What’s next?

It is not a rare sight to see players lose their cool, especially in the T20 format, which is high octane and high on drama. Having seen a rather disturbing trend where players across the globe are seen crossing the line when it comes to sledging the opponents or officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with the demerit point system.

The question to be asked is if just awarding demerit points is sufficient enough when players cross the limits and go overboard. Perhaps the ICC should mull the idea of awarding a one match ban coupled with cutting 100% of the match fee, along with awarding one demerit point- which would set the perfect precedent that no player is above the game.

The second and third matches will be held in Dhaka on Thursday and Saturday. Bangladesh would want to put the disappointment at Sylhet behind them and come back strong and finish the tour on a high.


Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda.
