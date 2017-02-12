Bangladesh spinner Arafat Sunny sent to jail for domestic violence

The 30-year old spinner and his mother under investigation for demanding dowry.

by Ram Kumar Breaking 12 Feb 2017, 20:57 IST

Arafat Sunny was arrested by local police in Dhaka last month

What’s the story?

A local court in Dhaka has sent Bangladesh spinner Arafat Sunny to jail over a case filed against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. The 30-year old and his mother are reportedly under investigation for demanding dowry from Nasrin Sultana, a woman claiming to be his wife.

Reports from UNB stated that Shariful Islam, Sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station and lead officer in this case, produced the cricketer before the court armed with a seven-day remand plea. On the other hand, Sunny's lawyer Muraduzzaman Murad submitted a bail petition.

However, Metropolitan Magistrate Sharufuzzaman Ansari turned down both appeals and instead sent the accused to jail.

In case you missed it...

Last month, Sunny was arrested by local police in Dhaka for allegedly circulating sensitive photos of his girl-friend on social media pages. He was subsequently taken to judicial custody for five days of enquiry. The woman, who filed the complaint, claimed that she had been in a love affair with Sunny for over seven years and married Sunny after repeatedly requesting him to complete the relevant formalities.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this month, Nasrin filed the case against Sunny with Dhaka Women Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Court-4. She alleged that Sunny's mother Nargis Akhter came along with a few men and beat her up in the vicinity of Mohammadpur Police station. The case statement added that she received treatment at Dhaka Diagnostic Centre.

She accused Sunny and Nargis of demanding 20 lakh BDT as dowry from her. As a consequence, two cases have been filed against the mother and son duo under the Dowry Act and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act.

What’s next?

Sunny has become the third Bangladesh cricketer to be arrested on charges of domestic violence after Shahadat Hossain and Rubel Hossain. Though the latter two players were acquitted, the left-arm spinner has found himself facing up to 14 years in jail and/or a fine of 10 million BDT.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Despite being plagued by issues surrounding his bowling action, Sunny has played 16 ODIs and 10 T20Is for Bangladesh. In yet another case of a promising cricketer embroiled in controversy off the field, his career is rapidly heading towards terminal decline. Forget about cricket for a moment, it could be a rather tall order for him to sort out his personal life in the near future.