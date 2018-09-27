Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bangladesh star to miss final against India, Australia announce 2 vice-captains, and more - Cricket News Today, 27 September 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    27 Sep 2018, 18:18 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan to enter the Asia Cup final for the second time in a row. They achieved an easy 37 run win against their rivals and will now take on India in the final on September 28.

Shortly after the Asia Cup concludes, India will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series which begins on October 4 in Rajkot.

Let's take a look at all the trending news from today:

#5 Sarfraz Ahmed takes blame for Asia Cup exit

The Pakistan cricket suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup taking place in Dubai.

After the loss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed took the blame of his side's exit from the tournament. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Sarfraz felt that his team's performance and his own performance was below par.

“We are obviously not feeling good. As a team, we have not done well. Our performance has been very poor. As a player, I have done really badly too. I should have done better. We were poor in every facet of the game,” he said.

“There were lot of batting collapses for us in the tournament. Fakhar is our main batsman, he failed to perform in this tournament and Shadab was hit by injury too. We have to play well to beat good teams. Our batting was the main reason for our defeat in this tournament. Shaheen Afridi is a talented youngster, we have given him opportunities to showcase his talent and he has done well too,” Sarfraz concluded.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
All-rounder quits international cricket, Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 2 changes India should make today against...
RELATED STORY
Kohli's Khel Ratna questioned, Indian star to make...
RELATED STORY
3 players fined during Asia Cup, New IPL team on the...
RELATED STORY
Kohli asked to promote company, Cricket in Asian Games...
RELATED STORY
Cops alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Ponting's...
RELATED STORY
World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us