Bangladesh star to miss final against India, Australia announce 2 vice-captains, and more - Cricket News Today, 27 September 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 27 Sep 2018, 18:18 IST

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan to enter the Asia Cup final for the second time in a row. They achieved an easy 37 run win against their rivals and will now take on India in the final on September 28.

Shortly after the Asia Cup concludes, India will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series which begins on October 4 in Rajkot.

Let's take a look at all the trending news from today:

#5 Sarfraz Ahmed takes blame for Asia Cup exit

The Pakistan cricket suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup taking place in Dubai.

After the loss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed took the blame of his side's exit from the tournament. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Sarfraz felt that his team's performance and his own performance was below par.

“We are obviously not feeling good. As a team, we have not done well. Our performance has been very poor. As a player, I have done really badly too. I should have done better. We were poor in every facet of the game,” he said.

“There were lot of batting collapses for us in the tournament. Fakhar is our main batsman, he failed to perform in this tournament and Shadab was hit by injury too. We have to play well to beat good teams. Our batting was the main reason for our defeat in this tournament. Shaheen Afridi is a talented youngster, we have given him opportunities to showcase his talent and he has done well too,” Sarfraz concluded.

