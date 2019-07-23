Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Bangladesh will play under the captaincy of Tamim Iqbal

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will eye a fresh start when go up against each other in the three-match ODI series beginning with the first ODI on 26th July 2019. All three ODI matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Asian Islanders are viewing this series as an experimental platform to test their reserves. As a result, the Sri Lankan selectors have named a 22-member squad for this series. According to their chief selector Asantha De Mel, they are likely to come out with different playing combinations in all three games.

Most importantly, ace pacer Lasith Malinga is set to bring curtains to his career after the conclusion of the first ODI against Bangladesh, which makes it even more important for the home side and they would love to bid farewell to the veteran with a victory in the opening encounter.

For Bangladesh, the series is an opportunity to register their maiden ODI series win against the struggling hosts. Though the visitors have suffered early blows prior to the series with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out owing to injuries, Tamim Iqbal will be keen on leading the team which has its fare share of experience.

Live telecast and streaming details

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters for this series and they will telecast this series exclusively on Sony Six in Sri Lanka, while Gazi TV have reserved the rights for this series in Bangladesh.

The Sony Liv App and RabbitholeBd (YouTube channel) will live stream these games in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively. Further, to increase the global audience reach, the SPN Sports will share the live feed of this series with the following broadcasters around the globe:

India - Sony Six, Sony Six Hd and Sony Liv.

South Africa - Super Sports 6 and SuperSport App

US/Canada - Willow Xtra

Malaysia - Astro Cricket

Rest of World - Rabbitholebd (Youtube)

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2019 schedule

1st ODI: 26th July 2019 (Friday)

Venue: Colombo

Time: 02:30 PM (Sri Lanka), 03:00 PM (Bangladesh) & 02:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: 28th July 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Colombo

Time: 02:30 PM (Sri Lanka), 03:00 PM (Bangladesh) & 02:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: 31st July 2019 (Wednesday)

Venue: Colombo

Time: 02:30 PM (Sri Lanka), 03:00 PM (Bangladesh) & 02:30 PM (IST)

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Amila Aponso, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (W), Kusal Perera (W), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne and Isuru Udana.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Taskin Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Farhad Reza and Soumya Sarkar.