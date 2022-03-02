Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will cross swords in the first of the two-match T20I series on Thursday (March 3). Both teams played a closely fought ODI series recently, which the home side won 2-1 but at no stage did it feel like Afghanistan were a pushover during the series.

Given that they love playing T20Is, the Mohammad Nabi-led side will be more than a threat to the Bangladesh Tigers.

Mahmudullah's men are not having a great time, particularly in the shortest format of the game. They have lost their last eight T20Is and will need a herculean effort to come out of the rut.

The hosts have returned to their veteran stars in Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan while Litton Das also makes a comeback which should strengthen their side.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are playing their first T20I since the World Cup was played in the UAE last year. They have dropped players like Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan and Hasmatullah Shahidi.

The likes of Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai are among those who have been drafted into the squad for this series.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia not far away, this series will give them an opportunity to try out a few things ahead of the mega event.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 3, 2022; 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at the venue is known to assist spin. With this being a 3 PM local time start, it will be a fresh pitch and good for batting. However, the surface might turn a little later as the game progresses.

Expect the team to win the toss and bat first.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Report

The sun will be brimming in Dhaka during the match. The temperature is expected to be in the early 30s while it will come down to 27 degrees Celsius as the game progresses.

There is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Munim Shahriar, the opening batter who impressed in the recently concluded BPL, looks set for an international debut. Shakib, Rahim and Litton will walk back into the playing XI.

Without Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan, the finisher’s role falls back on skipper Mahmudullah.

Probable XI

Litton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan are expected to hand out debuts to Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai given the make-up of their squad. Nabi is back to lead the side while Rashid Khan continues to be the spearhead of the bowling attack.

All eyes will also be on Fazalhaq Farooqi, who impressed in the ODI series.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Clearly on paper, Bangladesh have a brilliant and experienced side with the return of Shakib and Rahim. But Afghanistan have always tended to perform superbly in T20s.

Expect them to take an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details

Live Streaming - Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

