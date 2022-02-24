Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on February 25. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this encounter. Bangladesh lead the three-match ODI series by a 1-0 margin.

We witnessed a close-fought contest in the first game of the series. After electing to bat first, the Afghan batters struggled a bit as they were knocked over on 215 in 49.1 overs. Najibullah Zadran top-scored with 67 for them. The wickets were spread among the Bangladesh’ bowlers.

The hosts got off to a shaky start as they were reeling at 45/6 in the 12th over. But Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan had other ideas as they started stitching a partnership and led the recovery work. The Afghan bowlers failed to create further inroads as they both put 174 between them to help their side get across the line. They chased down the total with seven balls to spare to complete a fantastic win.

Bangladesh will be high in confidence after their come-from-behind win in the first ODI. The Afghan side will be disappointed in letting the game slip away and will look to come back harder in the second ODI. They need to win the second game to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date and Time: February 25th 2022, Friday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

The bowlers bowled brilliantly as wickets were spread amongst them. Mustafizur Rahman finished with three as they knocked over Afghanistan on 215. A solid unbeaten partnership between Afif Hossain (93*) and Mehidy Hasan (81*) helped them chase down the total with four wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan

Najibullah Zadran scored 67 but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 215. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up four wickets but Afghanistan failed to pick up the remaining wickets as Bangladesh chased down the total with seven balls to spare.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The first ODI was a thriller of a contest. The hosts managed to hold their nerves in the end to complete a sensational win. The Afghan side needs to fire in unison to level the series in the second ODI. It all comes down to handling nerves in crunch situations for both sides.

Bangladesh look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Rashid Khan to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes so far