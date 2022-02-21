Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Afghanistan are all set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series which will commence on 23rd February 2022.

The hosts will be coming into this series on the back of a brilliant performance in New Zealand, where they held the Kiwis to a 1-1 draw in Tests away from home. It was a promising display by the Bangla Tigers who will now aim to carry on that momentum in this home series. Their last ODI stint came way back in July 2021 when they whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have made rapid strides in international cricket, as evident from their automatic qualification to the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2021. They didn't have an ideal run there but came back strong in the ODI series against the Netherlands. Having earned a 3-0 win, the Afghans will be looking forward to grabbing a win against the mighty Bangladesh.

All the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Head-to-head record: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in ODIs

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been up against each other on eight occasions in ODIs. The Bangla Tigers have managed to grab five wins whereas Afghanistan have won three matches.

They last met each other at the 2019 World Cup, where Bangladesh came out on top by 62 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series 2022: Match Schedule and Timings

February 23, Wednesday

1st ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 AM IST

February 25, Friday

2nd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 AM IST

February 27, Sunday

3rd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3:30 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series 2022: Live Stream

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series 2022 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series 2022: Squads

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai

Traveling Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee