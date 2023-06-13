Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the Only Test, starting Wednesday, June 14. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.
Bangladesh will be captained by Litton Das after Shakib Al Hasan failed to recover in time from his finger injury. Zakir Hasan has returned to the Test setup. Batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and fast bowler Mushfik Hasan also earned call-ups.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy earned his place back into the national team after an impressive showing at the domestic level. The Tigers’ middle order also has the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam are expected to be the two spin-bowing options for the Tigers. Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed should be picked as the pacers ahead of Shoriful Islam.
The Afghans have a pretty young squad. In the absence of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Amir Hamza is their most experienced bowler. Izhaurlhaq Naveed and Zahir Khan are the other two spin-bowling options.
The focus will also be on Ibrahim Zadran, who was in stupendous form in Afghanistan’s ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test
Date and Time: June 14, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 AM IST
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is generally low and slow. A high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast
There is no chance of rain throughout the five days of the Test match. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Litton Das (C), Mushfik Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Izharulhaq Naveed
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
Bangladesh will go into the match as favourites, although they do not have Shakib in their ranks. The Afghans need to play out of their skin as their bowling attack does not have a lot of experience.
Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Fancode
