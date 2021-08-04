Bangladesh vs. Australia, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Fans witnessed a cracker of a contest in the first game as the hosts defeated Australia by 23 runs.

Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers stepped up as they restricted the hosts to 131/7 in the first innings. Josh Hazlewood was brilliant with the ball picking up three wickets in his four-over spell.

Mitchell Starc picked up two scalps. But the batters failed to apply themselves as they fell short by 23 runs. They only managed to score 108 runs in 20 overs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, was brilliant in the second half. The spinners spun a web around the Aussies as they took six wickets in total.

Nasum Ahmed starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets, giving away only 19 runs in his four overs. The other bowlers stepped up as they knocked over Australia on 108. Batting first, Shakib top-scored with 36 for them.

Australia needs to get their batting right and turn the tables around to level the series in the upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs. Australia, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: August 04, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report

The temperature in Dhaka will stay in the mid-20s. It will range between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius. There is rain expected in the morning but let’s hope that it stays away from the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side. As seen in the first game, the spinners are expected to play a huge role. We might see pace bowlers bowl a lot of slower balls during the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh was brilliant in the first game. Defending 132, the bowlers stepped up as they knocked Australia over to win the game by 23 runs.

With momentum behind them, don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the second game.

Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

The Aussies didn't have the best of games in the first encounter. The bowlers did their job, but the batters were unable to chase down 132.

With a quick turnaround, don’t expect Australia to make any changes yet. They will back their players to come out on top in the second T20I.

Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Match prediction

Bangladesh will be high in confidence as they have done a fantastic job defending a mere total. They have momentum behind them and with the slowness of the pitch, expect them to win the second game of the series.

Australia needs to be at its absolute best, but considering the overall conditions, Bangladesh starts this match as the favorite.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar