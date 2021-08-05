Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The third game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Bangladesh are leading the series 2-0 and it’s all to play for the Aussies. A loss in the upcoming game will result in the hosts sealing the series with two matches to play.

It promises to be another cracker of a contest. Bangladesh have outplayed Australia in both games of the series so far. Their bowlers have stepped up to restrict the Aussies to low totals with the batsman delivering as well. The spinners, in particular, have been fantastic as the visitors have failed to counter spin.

The hosts will be eager to clinch the series in the third game itself.

Australia, on the other hand, have had a miserable time in the sub-continent. Their story of struggling against spin has continued as another series loss looms. The Aussie bowlers have been good but have lacked support from the batsmen.

Mitchell Marsh has been the standout performer with the bat. With the series on the line, it will all come down to the battle between the Bangladesh spinners and the Aussie batsmen. If Bangladesh manage to win, it will be the first time they will win a T20I series against Australia.

Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: August 06, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The temperature in Dhaka will stay in the mid-20s. It will range between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected in the morning with possible interruptions during the course of the match as well.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side. The track will assist the spinners from both sides. As seen in the first two games, the spinners are expected to play a huge role in the upcoming game. We might see the pacers use a lot of cutters throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

The hosts are on the brink of a historic series win here. Their bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 121 in the last match before the Tigers chased it down with eight balls to spare. A change in the winning combination is highly unlikely.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

It has been a tough tour for Australia so far. They have struggled to counter spin and are in a spot of bother going into the third game. We might see an extra spinner being added in the playing XI. Mitchell Swepson might come into the side in place of Andrew Tye.

Playing XI: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Match prediction:

Bangladesh will be very high in confidence coming into the third game of the T20I series. Australia need to win the match to keep the series alive. The extra pressure might turn into a disadvantage for them.

The hosts are on a roll and are expected to seal the series in the third game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee