Bangladesh vs Australia, 4th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fourth game of the five-match T20I series between Australia and Bangladesh will be played on August 7 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The series has been dominated by the hosts.

Bangladesh has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. The Aussies have been outplayed in all departments in the series so far and will be looking for their first win of the tour in the 4th T20I.

Fans witnessed a close-fought contest in the third game but the old-story of Australian batsmen struggling against spin bowling continued. Chasing 128, Australia fell short by 10 runs. Mitchell Marsh was the lone performer with the bat for them as he brought up Australia's first half-century of the tour.

Barring Marsh, none of the batters were able to counter the spin bowling as they continued to have a torrid time in Bangladesh. Nathan Ellis starred with the ball for them, picking up a hat-trick on his T20I debut. The other bowlers, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, bowled economical spells but the batsmen failed to back Australia's bowlers.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been fantastic so far. They have registered their first series win over Australia in any format. Their bowlers have been all over the Aussie batsmen in the series so far. They have defended low totals with some precision spin bowling.

In the third game, it was skipper Mahmudullah who anchored the innings nicely for the hosts as he scored 52 off 53 balls. The innings helped his side post a competitive total of 127. The bowlers were brilliant as they restricted Australia to 117/4 to win the match by 10 runs. With this win, they have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Next Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Australia, 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 07, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The weather forecast for Dhaka on Saturday doesn’t look good. There was a late start to the third game due to rain and clouds are expected to shower again on the match day. There is a high chance of rain in the afternoon and the overcast conditions will remain throughout the day. There might be numerous rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side. The sluggish nature of the wicket is helping the hosts as the spinners play a huge role for both sides. We will see the pacers use a number of slow balls as it gets tough for the batsmen to counter off-pace deliveries.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

With the series already sealed, Bangladesh will be high in confidence coming into the fourth game. It provides a good chance for them to test their bench strength with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later in the year. We might see Mustafizur Rahman being rested with Taskin Ahmed or Rubel Hossain replacing him.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

Nothing has gone right for Australia in the series so far. After losing three matches on the bounce, they will be looking for a consolation win in their fourth encounter. They need to be at their absolute best to fight against an upbeat Bangladesh side. We might see Mitchell Swepson replace Adam Zampa in the side. There are also chances of Australia resting Josh Hazlewood for the final two games.

Playing XI: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar/Riley Meredith

Match prediction:

Bangladesh are on a roll in the series. Having already sealed the series, they will be eager to keep the winning momentum and seal the fourth game. It’s a quick turnaround for both sides and we expect the hosts to finish on top against a depleted Australian side.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy