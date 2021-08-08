Bangladesh vs. Australia, 5th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fifth and final game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on August 9.

Australia won the previous game by three wickets, which happened to be their first win of the series. Bangladesh will look to bounce back, and it promises to be another exciting contest.

In the fourth T20I, Australia bounced back after trailing the series 0-3. Bowling first, they restricted the hosts to 104 in 20 overs. Mitchell Swepson was outstanding as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 12 runs in his four overs.

Tye, too, picked up three scalps, going at six an over. Hazlewood contributed with two wickets, but the visitors never got going.

The Aussies had a few jitters while chasing the low total. Daniel Christian was fantastic for Australia as he smacked five sixes in an over against Shakib Al Hasan.

They lost wickets in the middle, but Ashton Agar, batting low down the order, ensured they got across the line.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, was poor with the bat. The batters failed to apply themselves in the middle as they struggled against the disciplined Australian bowlers. The visitors made a massive turnaround as the hosts managed to post a mere total on the board.

Defending a low total was never easy, but the bowlers tried their best. They picked up seven wickets but failed to defend the total. Mustafizur was their standout performer as he picked up two wickets in his four overs, giving away only nine runs.

Shakib had an off-day as he went wicket-less and leaked 50 runs in his four overs. They will be eager to get back to winning ways and finish the series on a high.

Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs. Australia, 5th T20I

Date and Time: August 09, Monday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The weather forecast for Dhaka on Monday doesn’t look good. There is a high chance of rain in the afternoon, and the overcast conditions will remain throughout the day.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius. There might be rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side. The sluggish nature of the pitch is assisting spinners from both sides. Both teams are yet to score 140 in the series.

Bangladesh's highest score in the series was 131 in the first game. Australia struggled to chase 105 in their last game, and the deck is expected to stay the same for the final contest of the series.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh struggled in their fourth game as they were defeated by three wickets by the Aussies. They have continued with the same team throughout the series.

They will be eager to finish the series on a high, and don’t expect them to make any changes to their XI for the final game.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Australia

Australia bounced back in the fourth game as they sealed the match with three wickets in hand. The win will give them a lot of confidence as they have really struggled on the tour.

They will be eager to keep the winning momentum and win the final game. We might see Nathan Ellis back in action replacing Josh Hazlewood, who might be rested for the final game.

Playing XI: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis

Match prediction:

Australia bounced back in the fourth game to defeat the hosts by three wickets. However, they struggled to chase down 105. The slowness of the pitch will favor the spinners, and it will be a test for the batters from both sides.

The home conditions will prove to be an advantage for Bangladesh, and expect them to come out on top in the final game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

