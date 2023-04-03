Bangladesh vs Ireland, Only Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are scheduled to face each other in their only Test starting on Tuesday, April 4. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

Bangladesh have named Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das in their squad for the match, meaning that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to wait a little longer to secure their services for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Mustafizur Rahman is not a part of the Test setup and hence, the BCB released him to participate in the cash-rich league.

Tamim Iqbal has returned to the Test setup after missing the series against India. The likes of Nurul Hasan Sohan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury have been left out of the squad.

Zakir Hasan, who was exceptional against India, is not a part of the Test due to an injury. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Najmul Hossain Shanto form a strong middle order for the Bangla Tigers.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie, who has been a prolific run-scorer for them. Harry Tector and Curtis Campher have been two of their key players. Andy McBrine and Mark Adair also bring in a lot of experience.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, Only Test

Date and Time: April 4, 2022, Tuesday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Mirpur is generally bowling-friendly and is expected to worsen with time. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss. Spinners should play a big part.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There will be a 25 percent chance of rain on Day 2, which could lead to interruptions. But apart from that, there is no chance of rain on the other four days. The sun will be around and the temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

Ireland

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, and Benjamin White.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh are expected to beat Ireland. Last year, the Bangla Tigers also beat India at the same venue after Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a five-wicket haul. Ireland may end up struggling in spin-friendly conditions.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

