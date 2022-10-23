Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 17

Match 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh take on the Netherlands. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this Group 2 fixture.

Bangladesh have struggled in the shortest format in recent times. They lost all games of the recent T20I tri-series in New Zealand. They failed to turn things around in Australia as they lost their first warm-up fixture against Afghanistan too.

The Afghan side set a target of 161 for Bangladesh, which they failed to chase down and managed to score only 98/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan will be leading Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have many good players but a collective team effort will be needed for them to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be riding high on confidence as they qualified to the Super 12 stage of the competition by finishing at the second position in Group A. The Netherlands won their first two games and qualified for the next stage of the T20 World Cup, despite losing their last group fixture against Sri Lanka.

Scott Edwards has been leading the Dutch team brilliantly so far. The likes of Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede have been performing consistently for them and will look forward to contributing in a similar manner in the upcoming games. The Netherlands will be eager to start the Super 12s on a winning note.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Match 17, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 24, 2022, Monday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval assists bowlers. The bowlers get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to make adjustments while batting on this surface. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Monday, with temperatures in Hobart expected to hover between 11 to 13 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan will be leading the side and he will hope that everyone steps up to the challenge.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed

Netherlands

The Netherlands will be optimistic after making it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Roelof van der Merwe was injured in their last match against Sri Lanka and we might see him being replaced.

Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe/Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Bangladesh vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

