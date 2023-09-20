Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host this clash on Thursday, September 21.

Bangladesh will be captained by Litton Das after they opted to rest quite a few of their big stars, including the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Mahmudullah is back for the Tigers for one last audition before the World Cup. Tamim Iqbal has also returned after recovering from a back injury and will be desperate to return to form before the mega event in India.

Nurul Hasan Sohan and Soumya Sarkar have also earned recalls. The focus will also be on young fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who was stupendous in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against India.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwis have also rested a number of their big stars. Trent Boult, who recently made his ODI comeback against England, is expected to lead the bowling attack.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Mirpur has been helpful for the fast bowlers in recent times. But spinners are also likely to play a big part, specially in the second innings.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is a high probability of rain in Mirpur on Thursday. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (C & WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Lockie Ferguson (C), Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as favourites. They have been a formidable team at home and will fancy their chances against New Zealand, who do not have a full-strength team.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Tamim Iqbal to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes