Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand will lock horns in the first Test of their two-match series on Tuesday, November 28. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the clash.

Bangladesh have a relatively young squad that will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Tamim Iqbal are not available for the series. Taskin Ahmed has been sidelined due to an injury.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taijul Islam remain their most experienced players. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain Dipu are young but are known for scoring runs in heaps at the domestic level.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be captained by Tim Southee and they have their full-strength squad for the series. Rachin Ravindra was in stupendous form in the World Cup and he will be looking to perform well in the red-ball format too.

Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry are the other pace bowling options for the Kiwis on the tour. The focus will also be on Daryl Mitchell, who hit two hundreds against India in the World Cup.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st Test, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: November 28, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other in 17 Tests so far. Back in 2021, the Tigers had their first Test win against the Black Caps at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Matches Played: 17

Bangladesh: 1

New Zealand: 13

No result: 3

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The match is not expected to be a high-scoring one in Sylhet. The pitch will largely assist the spinners and run-making would not be easy by any means. Teams should bat first after winning the toss as the pitch would get tougher to bat on.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the five days of the Test match. Temperatures will be around 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. The sun will be out. Clouds will be there on the fourth day, but they are not threatening.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Zakir Hasan (wk), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson/ Mitchell Santner

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand have a strong squad at their disposal while the Tigers do not have quite a few of their key players. The Black Caps will start the match as favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

