Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series will start tomorrow (September 21) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will be a three-match series, which will help both nations finalize their combinations for the 2023 World Cup.

The conditions in Bangladesh are a little similar to some of the venues in India. Thus, these three ODI matches will also help the Black Caps get some practice in the subcontinental conditions prior to the mega-event.

Before the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series gets underway, here's a look at the schedule, telecast and live-streaming details for the three one-dayers.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

Dhaka will host all three ODI matches of the series. The first match will take place tomorrow and will be followed by the second and third games on September 23 and 26. The start time for all the matches is 2:00 pm local time (1:30 pm IST).

1st ODI - September 21, 1:30 pm IST, Dhaka.

2nd ODI - September 23, 1:30 pm IST, Dhaka.

3rd ODI - September 26, 1:30 pm IST, Dhaka.

BAN vs NZ ODIs 2023 telecast channel list

No TV channel in India will telecast the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Fans residing in Bangladesh can watch the matches live on T Sports. In the UK, this series will be live on Sky Sports.

Fox Sports will broadcast the matches in Australia while cricket fans in the USA can watch the action live on Willow TV.

Bangladesh: T Sports.

UK: Sky Sports.

Australia: Fox Sports.

USA: Willow TV.

BAN vs NZ 2023 live streaming in India

FanCode has secured the rights to stream Bangladesh's home matches to Indian audiences. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on the FanCode website and application.

Fans with a monthly or annual pass on the platform can watch the series for free. New subscribers can buy a pass worth ₹29 for one match. The pass for the entire series costs ₹69.