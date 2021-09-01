Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The second game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, September 3. With the hosts leading the series 1-0, it will be an uphill task for the Kiwis. The first game was a low-scoring affair and fans will be hoping for a more thrilling contest on Friday.

Bangladesh were sensational in the first game. They knocked over New Zealand for 60 in the 17th over as the spinners spun a web around the Kiwis. Only two of the Kiwi batsmen managed to get into double figures as they didn’t adapt to the turning track. Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets with Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin picking up two scalps each.

The Tigers chased down 61 in the 15th over with seven wickets in hand. They have continued their good form in the shortest format and will be looking to keep winning ways.

New Zealand, on the other hand, need to be at their absolute best against the hosts. The batsmen need to apply themselves as the turning track in Dhaka will surely haunt them.

After putting 60 on the board, the Kiwis didn’t stand a chance in the game but fought hard with the ball. They picked up two wickets in the powerplay but the target to defend was too low as the hosts chased it down with seven wickets in hand. New Zealand will be hoping for a better performance with the bat in the second game of the series.

Match details:

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: September 3, 2021, Friday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Weather report:

The temperature in Dhaka is expected to hover between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected on Friday morning and in the afternoon. Fans will hope that the rain stays away from the game to get a full day's play.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. As seen in the first game, the spinners will play a major role in the upcoming games. The batsmen have struggled to counter-spin and will be patient while playing their strokes.

Predicted playing XIs:

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been brilliant in the shortest format in recent times. They defeated Australia in the recently-concluded series and have kept the winning momentum going against the Kiwis. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the second game of the series.

Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand

New Zealand need to turn the tables around in the second game of the series. The batsmen need to step up and counter the Bangladeshi spinners. The bowlers tried their level best to help but the total was too low.

Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

Match prediction:

Bangladesh were fantastic in the first game as the bowlers knocked over New Zealand on 60 and then chased down the total with seven wickets in hand. The turning track will favor the home side.

With the winning momentum behind them, expect Bangladesh to finish on top against New Zealand in the second game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar