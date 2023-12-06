Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand will lock horns in the second Test of their two-match series on Wednesday, December 6 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have a great chance of winning the series after securing a historic 150-run win at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It was their maiden Test win over the Black Caps at home.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the star of the show for the Tigers, picking up 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Former skipper Mominul Haque turned out to be the man with the golden arm after he picked up three wickets in the first innings.

Shanto became the first Bangladeshi captain to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with half-centuries.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson scored a hundred in the first innings. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell notched a fifty in the second, but they could not save the Black Caps from defeat.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: December 6, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other 18 times in Test matches. The Kiwis have dominated with 13 wins.

Matches Played: 18

Bangladesh: 2

New Zealand: 13

No result: 3

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Mirpur has mostly been spin-friendly. The track will become tougher to bat as the match progresses. Cracks will widen and the spinners will come into play. Batting first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Mirpur. Temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius throughout the five days. The humidity will be on the lower side and playing conditions will be pleasant.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be high on confidence after winning the opening Test. It was evident that the New Zealand batters struggled against quality spin-bowling. Bangladesh will start the second Test as favorites because of their dominant spin attack.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

