Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match ODI series. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, September 26.

The Tigers have brought quite a few changes to their squad after losing the second ODI in Mirpur. Both Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das have been rested. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has returned and will lead the team in the third match.

Apart from Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have also made their comebacks. Soumya Sarkar, who scored a duck on Saturday, and Nurul Hasan Sohan have been dropped.

Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed have also been rested. In the absence of Tamim and Litton, one of Anamul Haque Bijoy and Zakir Hasan is likely to open the batting.

As far as New Zealand are concerned, they will be high on confidence and will now look to win the series. Ish Sodhi scored 35 runs in the previous game after which he registered the best bowling figures by a New Zealand spinner in ODIs.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date and Time: September 26, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be on the slower side. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Mirpur. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anamul Haque Bijoy/Zakir Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and it would not be a surprise if the chasing team wins the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

